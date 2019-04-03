City of Sarasota asks residents to take part in water conservation challenge

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The City of Sarasota is asking residents to take part in a nationwide challenge to conserve water.
They hope by residents taking part in this month long challenge it will create long lasting impacts.
The challenge kicked off on April 1st and to participate, residents can go to mywaterpledge.Com and click take the pledge. The competition is with other cities across America to see who has the most pledges. So far, Sarasota ranks number four.
When people are taking the pledge, they are saying they will be mindful of both the amount of fresh water and wastewater they are using. Some things people can do at home to help is fix any leaks around the house, plant native plants, and conserve water every chance you can.
City of Sarasota Sustainability Manager, Stevie Freeman-Montes, said all these little things will add up.
"There's a huge tie to water use to energy use so every time you're taking a water conservation action, you're also helping save energy. It takes a lot of energy to pump that water to homes and if it's wasted, that's also wasted energy," Freeman-Montes said.
The city said this pledge is good for its residents because water quality has been such a big issue over the past year and this is something they can do to help.
This challenge also can help toward's the city's goal to become more green and use 100% renewable energy.
The challenge will run through the end of April.
