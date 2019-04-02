World Autism Awareness day challenge goes viral

(WWSB) - April is Autism awareness month and one challenge is going viral online.
Today, April 2 is “World Autism Awareness Day” and people all over the world are taking part of “Sit Up For Autism Challenge.” Every 11 minutes another family hears the words “your child has Autism."
According to the CDC, one in 59 children was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in 2018. World Autism Awareness Day raises awareness and acceptance to people who have autism. It’s recognized on the second day of April every year.
So, how can you participate in this challenge?
- Film yourself doing 11 sit ups for every 11 minutes another family hears the words “your child has autism."
- Once you complete you 11 sit ups share your video on social media.
- Follow these steps:
- Accept the challenge Record yourself doing 11 Situps.
- As long as you get them done, you can do them any way or anywhere you’d like.
- Do them with friends, a group, a team or by yourself.• Upload your video on to Social Media.
- Tag us on all of your Social Media posts (@situpforautismchallenge & #situpforautismchallenge) on both Facebook and Instagram) and tag the people or group you are challenging.
- If you rather not complete the challenge, please donate $11 to situpforautismchallenge.com (Autism Speaks)
Would you like to donate visit? situpforautismchallenge.com.
