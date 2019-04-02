VIDEO: Woman receives hug from a Florida Manatee

SARASOTA (WTSP) - A woman was swimming with manatees in the Crystal River and Kings Bay area when she got a hug from a Florida manatee.
Strict federal and state laws bar people from harassing manatees, but swimmers in the Crystal River and Kings Bay area are monitored for their interactions with manatees, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, allowing for up close and personal encounters.
“She started off by hugging everybody’s lets in our group of six, seven (people) ...” Mandy Egner said.
Watching the video above, one manatee was inquiring about all the commotion.
The animal gets even close. “I was hoping we would get a chance to see a manatee, I never thought I would be wrapped up in the manatee hug and being flipped out of the water on her belly,” Egner,said.
Anyone convicted of violating Florida law protecting manatees, including intentionally or negligently to annoy, molest, harass or disturb, faces a fine up to $500 and prison time.
