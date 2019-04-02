VIDEO: Local principal sings his own version of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” to kids before FSA testing

NOKOMIS (WWSB) - Ray Wilson didn’t want kids coming to take the Florida Standards Assessments to be stressed, so the Laurel Nokomis School principal broke out the keyboard and serenaded the kids to the tune of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
Wilson even added his own special lyrics, singing, “Today they take the FSA, our students will be okay. We taught them well and this I know, just relax and let them show. Take a breath and do not stress, just believe they’ll do their best! We’re turning frowns into a smile, cuz you’re going to be extra mild.”
Hopefully it eased their nerves a little bit!
Thank you to Joanna Galanos Karins for sharing this video with us!
