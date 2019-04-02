Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes blocked on U.S. 41 in Sarasota County after hazardous spill

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There is an active scene on U.S. 41 just South of Proctor Road in Sarasota County.
All southbound lanes are currently blocked off following a 1.5 inch gas line break at 41 and Phillippi Street. TECO is on the scene. Northbound lanes were also initially closed but they are now open and southbound lanes are expected to open back up within the next 30 minutes. The scene is also expected to clear within that time.
There have been no injuries reported and the only evacuation came from the Starbucks in the area and that was only as a precaution.
No further information is available at this time.
