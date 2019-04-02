Suspect on the loose for grand theft in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - One suspect is on the loose for grand theft auto this afternoon in North Port.
The North Port Police Department is currently investigating an incident located at Discount Tobacco and Beer on the 13000 block of Tamiami Trail.
Police say the suspect left the scene and is outside the city limits of North Port. North Port Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are working to locate the suspect.
Police have not released the description of the suspect and they also want residents to know the public is not in danger.
Details will continue to update.
