Sexual predator from North Port turns himself in on charges of prowling near children at swimming pool

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A registered sexual predator living in North Port has turned himself in to face charges for allegedly loitering or prowling near children at a swimming pool, a first degree misdemeanor.
Police in North Port say last November, a resident of The Woodlands in Cedar Grove made a complaint that in October 2018 that 41-year-old Timothy Rice and an unidentified woman came to the private pool area with a cooler, pool noodles and squirt guns. She told police the area is only accessible by a key fob and that she learned Rice had gotten a young girl to open the gate for him.
The woman said she saw Rice playing with at least seven children and that she knew he was not their parent. The woman took pictures of Rice and the woman as a precaution, but didn’t report the incident to police until she received a notification from her community on Facebook that a convicted child predator, Rice, had been seen in the pool area interacting with neighborhood children.
Rice was convicted in 1998 of molesting several girls at an apartment complex pool in St. Petersburg, where he was previously a lifeguard and martial arts instructor.
Police in North Port followed up on the October 2018 incident after hearing a similar incident involving Rice in March 2019 in Charlotte County. In that incident, deputies say they were called to the Ann Dever Regional Park swimming pool in Englewood after a parent reported a man had touched her daughter while at the pool the day before. The parent identified the man involved as Rice.
Deputies learned of other complaints involving Rice “watching kids” at two different state parks in North Florida and returned to the pool on March 22, 2019 to investigate the most recent claims. The lifeguard told deputies that Rice had been coming to the pool for around two weeks and would bring toys like squirt guns and play with the kids. The lifeguard said one parent complained, saying Rice had squeezed her daughter’s butt and asked fro a kiss.
While at the pool that day, a parent approached deputies to complain that Rice had grabbed her daughter’s thigh while they were in the water. He was arrested on scene and charged with loitering or prowling near children, a first degree misdemeanor.
Deputies believe Rice was actively prowling for a child victim and may have had contact with other children at the pool or other locations. Anyone with information should call 941-258-3900 or North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
Below is Timothy Rice’s mug shot from his arrest in Charlotte County:
