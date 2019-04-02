Man named crossing guard of the year from Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - A longtime school district employee left retirement to help students feel safe now he’s getting recognized across the state.
Dwayne Riedel, a former pest control employee for Manatee County Public Schools retired after 33 years. But his need to help others didn’t go away.
For the last three years he’s been the crossing guard near Stewart Elementary in west Bradenton.
This year, he was named Florida’s school crossing guard of the year for going the extra mile.
So what tips does Riedel have for drivers in the morning?
Look up! Don’t text or put on makeup, or pet your dog. All things he’s witnessed while on the job.
His message to the Suncoast, be safe.
