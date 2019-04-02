Man used Plenty of Fish dating website to send cocaine to unsuspecting woman

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The state attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that a man was convicted after his jury trial of Trafficking in Cocaine.
Louis Narada Armstrong has been convicted of first degree felony after trafficking between 400 grams and 150 kilograms of cocaine in Manatee County. The crime was committed on June 18, 2015 and investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
In this case, Armstrong used the dating website Plenty of Fish to find an unsuspecting woman whose trust he abused by having a shipment of cocaine sent from the Virgin Islands to her home inside of a car starter.
He told the woman he made money reselling car starters but there was approximately one pound of cocaine inside without her knowing.
The crime could see Armstrong serve a possible sentence of 30 years, a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 year or anywhere in between these two year periods. He will be sentenced after his pre-sentencing investigation report is completed.
Armstrong was previously arrested for trafficking in cocaine in Osceola County on Dec. 10, 2016 and he pleaded guilty to that charge on Oct. 29, 2018.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.