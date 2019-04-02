Let’s cook asparagus with smoked salmon and watermelon with prosciutto ham and balsamic glaze

ASPARAGUS WITH SMOKED SALMON
By ABC7 Staff | April 2, 2019 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:06 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Asparagus with Smoked salmon

Servings 8/ prep time 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 Asparagus spears blanched and cooled
  • 8 slices Smoked Salmon
  • Boursin Cheese
  • Lemon slices
  • Capers
  • Fresh chopped dill

Directions

  • Spread softened Boursin cheese on smoked salmon. Wrap smoked salmon around individual asparagus spears. Garnish with sliced lemon, capers and dill.

Watermelon with Prosciutto Ham and balsamic glaze

  • Servings 8/ prep time 10 minutes
  • Ingredients
  • 2 cups watermelon large chunks
  • 8 thin sliced Prosciutto Ham
  • 4 ounces balsamic Glaze
  • 1 each jalapeno pepper thin sliced
  • Chiffonade of Mint

Directions

  • Cut Prosciutto in strips, wrap each watermelon chunk in the Prosciutto and place on serving plate.
  • Place 1 slice of pepper on each watermelon piece. Drizzle with Balsamic glaze and garnish with Mint.

