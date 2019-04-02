Let’s cook asparagus with smoked salmon and watermelon with prosciutto ham and balsamic glaze

- 8 Asparagus spears blanched and cooled
- 8 slices Smoked Salmon
- Boursin Cheese
- Lemon slices
- Capers
- Fresh chopped dill
Directions
- Spread softened Boursin cheese on smoked salmon. Wrap smoked salmon around individual asparagus spears. Garnish with sliced lemon, capers and dill.
Watermelon with Prosciutto Ham and balsamic glaze
- Servings 8/ prep time 10 minutes
- Ingredients
- 2 cups watermelon large chunks
- 8 thin sliced Prosciutto Ham
- 4 ounces balsamic Glaze
- 1 each jalapeno pepper thin sliced
- Chiffonade of Mint
- Cut Prosciutto in strips, wrap each watermelon chunk in the Prosciutto and place on serving plate.
- Place 1 slice of pepper on each watermelon piece. Drizzle with Balsamic glaze and garnish with Mint.