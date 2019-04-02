First Alert Weather: Showers and sprinkles this morning with mid afternoon clearing

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Our cold front is on the move and is accompanied by some showers this morning. From this morning to the early afternoon we will see scattered light showers and passing rains moving from the coast to the inland areas. Later this afternoon the clearing will take place from north to south with the sun breaking through at times. This will be the start of some beautiful weather over the next few days.
It will be a few degrees cooler tonight will lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s but sunny skies and shifting winds will warm us to the low 80′s by afternoon on Wednesday. There will be a chance for showers Friday into the weekend as a front stalls to the north.
