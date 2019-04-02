FEMA releases new Manatee County flood zone maps updated after decades

PALMETTO (WWSB) - You might be living in a flood zone without even knowing it. For the first time in 30 years, Manatee County’s flood zone map has been updated.
At the Bradenton Area Convention Center Monday, FEMA officials said that everyone lives in a flood zone. Whether it’s high, medium or low risk, depends on the property’s location.
“I know where the topographic lines are and I’m not happy,” said Dan Young, homeowner in Manatee County.
He walked into the meeting hosted by FEMA and County officials skeptical. Initially, he thought FEMA’s new flood zoning was a ploy from the insurance companies to get more money.
“When you reclassify an area, you put it in a flood zone that wasn’t in a flood zone, it’s good for the insurance company, not for the homeowner,” said Young.
But, after seeing where his home lies on the new map, “my risk is less!” Young said.
FEMA representatives and County officials held the meeting to answer questions about FEMA’s new flood insurance rate maps and elevation requirements.
Staff said a lot has changed in the coastal flood zone that hadn’t been studied in decades.
“There’s some areas where the flood elevations have gone up and there are some areas where the flood elevation has gone down," explained Mark Vieira, a senior engineer for FEMA. "The better technology has helped us determine that.”
Over time, officials said flood risks change due to weather, changes in the environment and erosion.
The new technology uses infrared and lasers to map out each centimeter of the land.
“The ones that are in blue are the high risk," showed Vieira on the map. "We call that the 1% chance flood areas.”
But even if you don’t live in a high risk area, FEMA said it’s important that you find out where you stand, because every area has a chance of seeing a flood.
“Some of these areas that we show that are in an area that are not in a 1% chance flood area, still can flood and have flooded," Vieira said. "Disaster, after disaster, after disaster, we’ve seen that.”
Anyone who missed Monday’s meeting can still participate and ask their questions. Officials will be set up at the Bradenton Area Convention Center again on Tuesday 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Residents can find out whether their flood zone has changed by clicking here. For questions about the maps or the meetings, email flood@mymanatee.org.
