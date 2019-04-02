Commissioners look to fixing Longboat Key’s parking issues

Longboat Key (WWSB) -It seems like anywhere you travel along the Suncoast this time of year it's difficult to find parking.
The Town of Longboat Key Commissioners said they are trying to fix that problem on the north end of the island around Broadway Street.
That section of the town is where they see the most problems because it's a residential area, but the street is also home to the busy restaurant Mar vista. Commissioners believe with another restaurant reopening on that street, they will continue to have parking problems.
Commissioners have been brainstorming a number of different possibilities on how to fix the problem like restricting parking on certain streets, only allowing parking on one side of the street, and banning overnight parking on other streets.
The town plans on working with both residents and the restaurant owners to find a happy medium.
"We're in information gathering mode. I think we would obviously not be wanting to negatively impact anyone with outcomes of any potential changes," Said Longboat Key's Director of Planning, Zoning, and building, Allen Parsons.
Commissioners will discuss possible solutions at the April 15th commission meeting.
