Change for homeless people may be underway after Sarasota City Commission meeting

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s been about 5 years since the city of Sarasota started their homeless outreach teams to manage the amount of people who are homeless in the city.
Now they say there is tangible change. The coordinator of homeless response for the city says the city has made enormous strides over the past few years.
The Sarasota County Fire Department has responded to a lower percentage of calls in the city regarding homeless clients since 2016.
Permanent housing is also a top priority with outreach team members in reducing the number of homeless. Also, there’s a salvation army program he says has a possible outcome for homeless people getting employment.
The CEO of the Suncoast partnership to end homelessness, Ed Demarco says affordable housing is key to reducing the number,but in the long term it will take both the city and the people affected by homelessness to reduce the number of those in need.
