Buchanan spending more time at White House on free trade issue

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan’s role on the House Ways & Means Committee has left him in meetings recently at the White House. The issue--the U.S. Mexico Canada free trade agreement--something he says is waiting for approval on Capitol Hill.
“We have an agreement but we’ve got to get the votes of the house on USMCA or “NAFTA 2.0.” It’s been 25 years, it’s one of the largest free trading zones in the world, 1.3 trillion dollars between ourselves Canada and Mexico," Rep. Buchanan said.
Buchanan was first elected to Congress in 2006, replacing fellow-Republican Katherine Harris who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.
