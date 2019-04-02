Brie En Croute & Sangria by Caroline Pheasant | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - BRIE EN CROUTE
Servings 8/ prep time 10 minutes /cook time 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 kilo Brie Cheese Wheel
1 sheet Puff Pastry
2 oz Blackberry Preserves
¼ tsp fresh Thyme leaves
1 egg beaten with 1 tsp water
DIRECTIONS
Remove Puff Pastry from package and let rest to room temperature. Unwrap Brie from package.
Mix Preserves with fresh thyme and spread over one side of cheese. Gently unfold a sheet of Puff Pastry and place Preserve side of Brie face down on dough. Fold upsides of dough over cheese in an envelope style to seal cheese in dough. Flip cheese over and spread egg and water mixture over croute. Bake 15 minutes or till golden brown.
Remove from oven let rest 5 minutes, then transfer to serving platter and garnish with fresh berries and Honey.
SANGRIA
Servings 8/ prep time 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 bottle of Red, White or Sparkling Wine
2 cups William Sonoma Sangria mix (red, white or peach)
Assorted sliced citrus fruit, stone fruit or Berries
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients in large container and chill for 2 hours.
Serve over Ice
