Avocado Toast 3 Ways by The Spice & Tea Exchange | Suncoast View
Paulette makes Avocado Toast on Suncoast View.
April 2, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 1:51 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Avocado Toast - 3 Ways

Enjoy delicious avocado toast as a start to your day using fresh vegetables, herbs and flavorful seasonings. Mix and match ingredients to create your own or enjoy our three nutritious recipes below!

For Southwest Avocado Toast:

Southwest Spice Blend, to taste

Bacon Smoked Sea Salt, to taste

2 slices of multi-grain bread

1 avocado

Optional Garnishes: Red onion (sliced), Grape tomatoes, Black beans, Whole kernel sweet corn, Cilantro

For Greek Avocado Toast:

Greek Seasoning, to taste

Olive Sea Salt, to taste

2 slices of multi-grain bread

1 avocado

Optional Garnishes: Red onion (sliced), Grape tomatoes, English cucumber, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives (sliced)

For Everything Bagel Avocado Toast:

Everything Bagel Spice Blend, to taste

Roasted Black Garlic Sea Salt, to taste

2 slices of multi-grain bread

1 avocado

Optional Garnishes: Cream cheese (whipped), Smoked salmon, Radish, sliced thinly, Microgreens

Preparation

TOAST bread and place on serving dish.

SLICE one avocado in half and spread avocado onto toasted bread slices (easiest when bread is warm).|

GARNISH toast with optional vegetables, cheeses, and fresh herbs.

SPRINKLE spice blend and sea salt of your choice on top. Enjoy immediately!

YIELDS: 2 slices of topped toast

PREP TIME: 6 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 6 minutes

