Your flood zone may be changing, learn if it is through FEMA and Manatee County

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Close to 10,000 Manatee County property owners within coastal areas and the Gamble Creek Watershed received letters inviting them to two meetings this week to discuss new FEMA flood maps.
The meetings are also to let homeowners know their flood zone may be changing.
Maps are now on FEMA’s website but they are not finalized.
Manatee County officials says it will likely take a few years for maps to be complete.
A FEMA spokesperson says flood maps change periodically to reflect construction, development and environmental changes.
Workers with public works and FEMA say flood map and zone changes could impact how much property owners pay for flood insurance.
The last time maps were changed were 27 years ago in 1992.
Meetings will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4pm-7pm
Tuesday April 2nd from 1pm-7pm.
