UPDATE: Suspect arrested after alleged hit-and-run bicycle death in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One suspect has been arrested after allegedly killing a bicyclist lawfully crossing an intersection in early February.
Weerayut Sithitham, 33, is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage.
On Sunday, February 3, 2019 officers of the traffic homicide unit responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash on Waldemere Street around 1 a.m.
According to the homicide investigator, “the crash scene had gouge marks, blood, scrape marks, parts of the bicycle, the limbs of the victim and the vehicle.”
The intersection remained closed for four hours. The vehicle was located several blocks north of the scene.
Police say it’s believed speed was a factor in the crash and Sarasota County Fire Department told police they smelled an odor of alcohol from the driver.
The day after the crash Sarasota Police was able to receive surveillance video from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Police later learned after the crash occurred the suspect and the passenger of the vehicle went to the ER to get treated and investigators were able to match the identify of the suspect with the same Florida licence at SMH.
After reviewing the footage, with Sarasota County Fire Department police wrote a search warrant for a blood draw on the driver of the vehicle which was collected.
