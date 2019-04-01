SUSPECT CAUGHT: North Port woman in custody after stealing an employee’s phone at Walmart

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One woman is in custody after stealing a Walmart employee’s phone from the North Port store last week.
On Monday, April 1, 37-year-old Julie Parrish was taken into custody and charged with theft.
Police say thanks to tips from the community the suspect was caught. Parrish is also listed as unemployed, according to the arrest information on the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Her bond is set at $1,500. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2019.
