Sinkholes in Sarasota causes one neighbor to speak out

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One neighbor speaks out after sinkholes in his neighborhood continue to get worse.
On Monday, April 1 Richard Strong spoke with ABC7 about the ongoing project for three months on South Orange Avenue. Strong continued to inquire with the city of Sarasota and county about who would fix the issue because he’s made multiple calls with no direct response.
After Strong spoke with the City of Sarasota, he told us they let him know the county was responsible for it. Strong walked us down the sidewalk, telling us the yellow tape has turned white due to the delay of construction.
ABC7′s Digital Team reached out to Drew Winchester from Sarasota County Government and he told us it’s a county maintained storm water pipe.
According to Winchester, staff said it would be repaired within 45 days and based on the photos ABC7 sent they plan to make sure the area is properly barricaded.
Jason Bartlone from the City of Sarasota told ABC7 although within City limits, Sarasota County maintains the storm drains within the City per their agreement with us, and our Utilities crews placed the barricades as a precaution before notifying the county of the issue.
