Police: Manhunt underway in Manatee County for attempted murderer

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A manhunt is underway in Manatee County for a Bradenton man wanted in connection to an attempted shooting.
Bradenton police are actively searching for Tairas Ingram, 34, of Bradenton in connection to a shooting at 9 p.m. Thursday night. The shooting was near the 4400 block of State Road 64. An arrest warrant has been issued for Second Degree Attempted Murder. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Detectives Any Perez or Juan Torres at (941) 932-9300.
