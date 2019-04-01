NEW DETAILS: Three people hospitalized after boat crash on Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Multiple boat passengers were transported to the hospital after a two boats collided on Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:13 p.m. on the Intracoastal behind Cove Terrace in Sarasota. Units from several agencies responded to the crash.
Three people remain at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Two in stable condition, one is critically injured. They were three out of nine people on a 20-foot boat that got hit from behind by a bigger boat - ejecting all nine passengers on that smaller boat into the water.
Two local doctors witnessed the crash and immediately jumped in to help - even creating make-shift life-jackets until first responders arrived.
FWC is still investigating into exactly what happened and why these boats were going at such different speeds, but they say alcohol is not being considered a factor.
This is the second accident on the water in the last several days. Sarasota County Fire officials are asking boaters to be careful on the water, especially on the weekend when the waterways are busier.
We will continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.