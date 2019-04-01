Is Sarasota outgrowing City Hall?

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners will discuss buying a building on State Street to relieve overcrowding in the Building Division in the City Hall Annex. The former Coastal Behavior building is on the market for just under $3 million dollars.
A city spokesman says a recent space survey concluded the Building Division has outgrown the current space. He says the building would be paid for using funds already available in the Building Division’s enterprise fund.
The item is on the afternoon agenda today during the City Commission meeting.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.