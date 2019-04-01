Congressman Buchanan offers mobile office hours in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff | April 1, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 11:54 AM

BRADENTON (WWSB) - If you are a resident in Manatee County this information may be helpful to you.

On Monday, Congressman Vern Buchanan announced a staff member will hold mobile office hours in Manatee County starting in April, according to a release from his office.

Gary Tibbetts, Buchanan’s field representative will able to meet Manatee County residents on the following dates and times below.

If you would like to make an appointment in advance contact, 941-747-9081.

April 10, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Chamber Office

4215 Concept Court

Bradenton, FL 34211

April 11, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

City of Palmetto

City Hall Building

516 8th Ave

Palmetto, FL 34221

April 12, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

City of Anna Maria

City Hall Building

10005 Gulf Drive

Anna Maria, FL 34216

April 12, 2019 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Town of Longboat Key

Town Hall Building

501 Bay Isle Road

Longboat Key, FL 34228

