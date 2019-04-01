Congressman Buchanan offers mobile office hours in Manatee County

BRADENTON (WWSB) - If you are a resident in Manatee County this information may be helpful to you.
On Monday, Congressman Vern Buchanan announced a staff member will hold mobile office hours in Manatee County starting in April, according to a release from his office.
Gary Tibbetts, Buchanan’s field representative will able to meet Manatee County residents on the following dates and times below.
If you would like to make an appointment in advance contact, 941-747-9081.
April 10, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Lakewood Ranch
Manatee County Chamber Office
4215 Concept Court
Bradenton, FL 34211
April 11, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
City of Palmetto
City Hall Building
516 8th Ave
Palmetto, FL 34221
April 12, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
City of Anna Maria
City Hall Building
10005 Gulf Drive
Anna Maria, FL 34216
April 12, 2019 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Town of Longboat Key
Town Hall Building
501 Bay Isle Road
Longboat Key, FL 34228
