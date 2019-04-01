Cold front to bring some scattered showers on Tuesday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Some April showers with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the Suncoast. This cold front will bring in some slightly cooler weather for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and then we will quickly warm up by Wednesday morning.
The rain chance on Tuesday morning will be 50% and then taper off to the 20% range by mid afternoon. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies through the morning followed by partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.
Winds will be out of the SE to start the day and eventually switch around to the NW and pick up in speed later in the day. Clearing skies Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with things starting to warm back into the low 80s by the afternoon. Skies stay mainly clear through Thursday with highs in the low 80s as well.
On Friday a storm system moves across the N. part of Florida bringing a slight chance for some rain on Friday afternoon and mainly inland.
Saturday partly cloudy skies expected with highs in the low to mid 80s.
