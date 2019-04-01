Campaign against Summer Hunger walk in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The All-Faiths Food Bank kicked off its first annual “Campaign against Summer Hunger” with a walk across the Ringling bridge over the weekend.
This was all in effort to raise awareness and money for kids going hungry throughout the summer. More than 400 people participated in all Faiths Food Bank new kickoff event.
The goal is to reach more kids throughout the summer than they did last year. They are looking to feed more than 40,000 children and their younger siblings.
One participant tells ABC7 children should not worry about where their next meal comes from.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.