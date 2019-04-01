Alligator mating season has begun, here’s what you need to know

SARASOTA (WWSB) -April is the start of alligator mating season, so you might see some gators on the prowl.
Along with it being mating season, warmer temperatures this time of year actually cause an increase in alligators metabolism, so they hunt more as well.
Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn and to stay safe, people should only swim during daylight and in designated swimming areas.
Because alligators have more of a desire to hunt this time of year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends pet owners to keep their animals on the leash and away from the water.
People are also reminded that it is illegal to feed alligators.
“It’s also really important that people don’t purposely feed alligators. That’s what really presents dangerous situations with alligators is when they become used to people and when they start looking to people for food, that’s when you have a dangerous situation,” said Mote Marine Lab’s Public Relations Manager, Stephannie Kettle.
Nesting season comes soon after mating season, where female alligators become very protective of their nests, so it's always a good idea to keep your distance.
And if you do see an alligator, it’s important to not interact with it and call FWC officials at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
