2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona

In this April 17, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps, an AH-1Z Viper prepares to land at the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif. A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station posted on Facebook on Saturday, March 31, 2019, says two pilots have died in an AH-1Z Viper helicopter crash while conducting a routine training mission near Yuma, Ariz. The accident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. (Cpl. Harley Robinson/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)