3 people hospitalized after boat crash

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Three people have been transported to area hospitals after a boat crash Sunday afternoon. It happened on the Intracoastal behind Cove Terrace in Sarasota. Units from several agencies responded to the crash. At this time it is unclear how many vessels were involved.
This is the second accident on the water in the last several days. Sarasota County Fire officials are asking boaters to be careful on the water, especially on the weekend when the waterways are busier.
