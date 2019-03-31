Growing heart leaves positive messages on Casey Key beach

SARASOTA (WWSB) - As Easter nears, the Snowbirds slowly start to fly back where they’re visiting from.
Every year before they go, a group of guests at the Gulfside Beach Club form a huge heart made of shells on the Casey Key Beach.
While they stayed true this year, their tradition has taken on a much more meaningful shape.
Seagulls sunbathe on the gulf shining a bright blue. Beachgoers enjoyed the beautiful Saturday, too.
Many, expecting as they stroll to come across a shell or two, but this one is a surprise: shells in the shape of a heart that says “Love you.”
“Every year the guests do this at Gulfside," said Karen Armstrong, manager of the Gulfside Beach Club. "Last year’s shell lasted until Michael, the storm that came through in the gulf in October, washed it away.”
An annual tradition, but this year’s heart has a different beat.
“This is the first one, John 3:16 is when Bryon passed away,” Armstrong showed.
Bryon’s mother, Carol Carter started collecting shells for miles up the coast as she always does. Then, for Valentine’s Day the guests at Gulfside helped to form the shells into this heart, as they always do.
But this year, before she left for Michigan, Carol decided to write a message for her special needs son who can no longer make the trip with them.
“He was almost 35 when he passed away and he’s been, in spirit, here ever since,” Armstrong explained.
In spirit and now, remembered in a simple note on a shell.
“Then a week ago, another shell appeared with a message and then another,” said Armstrong.
Now hundreds of the 2,000 shells have a message left behind by beach visitors.
“[Mine] says the beach is my happy place,” said Jean Patenaude, a guest of Gulfside Beach Club.
Others remember their own lost loved ones.
“My shell says RIP my Beach Buddy Patty," said Helene Moran, another visitor.
Each one is a part of the bigger picture, a reminder that we rise by lifting others.
“Love is love," “Can’t we all get along?” Armstrong read of the messages on the shells. “Peace, love and happiness.”
“So they’re just, they’re heartfelt messages,” she said. "They’re positive, positive messages. In this crazy time, it’s so wonderful to see, the love. Just the love. You can feel the love in the heart, it’s pulsing.”
