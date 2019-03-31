FIRST ALERT WEATHER: All Good Things Must come to An End

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The gorgeous weather we have had over the past several days is about to undergo a change. With the approaching cold front, we will see increasing cloud cover tonight and Monday. While radar is showing showers moving in along the cold front, most of the rain tonight and Monday will stay to our north.
The chances for rain are low for the Suncoast but will get back to a 40% chance on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms are possible between 10 am and 3 pm on Tuesday and we clear up on Wednesday with breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures.
The rest of the work week will be beautiful and temperatures will slowly begin to climb back into the 80′s.
Next weekend we can expect another round of rain for the Suncoast.
