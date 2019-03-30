Vandals damage protected snowy plover bird nesting areas on Siesta Beach

SIESTA BEACH (WWSB) - A group of vandals wreaking havoc on protected areas for the snowy plover bird nesting areas that are filled with eggs just north of Siesta’s public beach. It’s happened now at least four times over the last week.
“People pulling the sticks out of the ground walking through the enclosures, so really this is just important to get the word out that we don’t want that behavior to continue,” said Kylie Wilson, a Local Shorebird Monitoring and Stewardship Coordinator for Audubon Florida.
The vandals also broke some of the sticks and brought down the string that surrounds the enclosed areas. It’s suspected that it’s young spring breakers causing the damage. Beachgoers we talked with say they can’t believe someone would do something like this.
“It’s something that people should not let their children do, I don’t what ages those children are, but it’s just not right at any age," said Terri Arnold, a visitor to Siesta Beach from Indiana. "They should be disciplined not to interfere with habitat.”
The snowy plover is a protected species of bird. They nest on Siesta Beach between March and August because the white, soft sand makes it easy to camouflage themselves. The Florida Wildlife Commission tell us when illegal activity like this happens they increase their patrols. Violators could face five years in prison and a five thousand dollar fine.
“This nesting buffer is really their biggest defense against human disturbance,” said Wilson.
If you see anything suspicious here, you’re being asked to contact FWC at 1-888-404-3922 or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
