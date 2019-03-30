Sarasota County School District collects survey to get parents feedback

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District has posted its annual climate survey to collect student, parent and staff feedback on curriculum, communication, parent involvement and school safety.
The survey is available through April 9, measures the perceptions, opinions and feelings related to the environment at a specific school, workplace or department, according to a district news release.
The information gathered through the surveys will help the district identify systems and practices that are going well, as well as areas that could benefit from a reevaluated approach, the release said. All survey responses will be anonymous.
To access the survey, visit https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/climatesurvey.
