Great Start and Finish to the Weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The sun will keep on shining for the rest of this weekend!
What a great day to be outdoors and tomorrow promises more of the same. We will experience a little more humidity as the winds shift to the south and this is in advance of a cold front that is moving down the country and is expected to be here late Sunday night.
That front will usher in the possibility of showers on Monday night and Tuesday. After the front moves through, the temperatures cool slightly, the drier air is back in place and the humidity goes down.
We can expect mostly sunny conditions and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the work week. The following Saturday brings another chance of rain.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.