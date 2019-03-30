Coquina Beach parking lot closing for improved construction project

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The southern portion of Coquina Beach parking lot will close Monday, April 1, for several months while Manatee County improves conditions for stormwater drainage and parking.
The project is a part of a two-phase project to reduce flooding at the beach. Phase one is scheduled to completed by Spring 2020 and and once that is complete phase two will begin on the north end of the parking lot with similar work being done.
Once the the project is completed stormwater should be able to drain more quickly which should help prevent frequent flooding standing water conditions at Coquina.
The project also involves striping parking spaces for 865 vehicles. An unspecified number of cars car park there now since there are no designated spaces. Pase two will not impact large parking areas like phase one since it can be done in smaller segments over time.
For those who are planning on going to Coquina Beach, it is being recommended for them to use Manatee County Area Transit’s popular island Trolley to get there. Riders can connect to the free trolley from MCAT’s Beach Express route on Sundays and holidays.
