VIDEO: Venice police officers capture video of intense fire on 275 NB, no injuries reported

(WWSB) - Police tried to give a helping hand after they saw one truck on fire on 275 northbound.
On Friday morning, Venice Police officers were headed toward a Florida Department Law Enforcement Class when they saw a truck on fire.
ABC7′s Rebecca Fernandez was able to get the video shown above, after police say they tried putting out the fire with fire extinguishers, but it was too intense.
They called the fire department to respond and no on was hurt. The truck is completely destroyed.
