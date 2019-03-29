Two people arrested, one person on the loose after chase in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two people were arrested after a police chase early Friday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m., FHP tried to stop 25-year-old Emmitt Wilson, who was driving a Kia Optima along with a 17-year-old passenger for speeding up to 103 MPH on southbound I-75 at mile marker 212.
FHP says Wilson got off the interstate, drove west on Fruitville Road and ran the red traffic light at the intersection of Beneva Road. Wilson turned around at a parking lot intersection near Lockwood Ridge road and then stopped for the red traffic signal.
FHP then began to follow Wilson as he tried to escape causing a crash between two vehicles. Wilson then left the scene and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road and later crashed into a power pole wire at the intersection of Bahia Vista Drive and Cattlemen Road.
After hitting the pole, Wilson, the teenager and another person got out the car and tried to escape after on foot. FHP says Wilson and the teenager were arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
The other passenger is still on the loose. No injuries were reported.
Emmitt Wilson, 25 was charged with the following:
- Driving while license suspended
- Resist without violence
- Aggravated fleeing and eluding (felony)
The teenager is facing:
- Resisting without violence
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.