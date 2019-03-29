Shooting investigation underway in Bradenton

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are investigating a shooting in Bradenton.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Bradenton police responded to the 4400 block of State Road 64 East for reports of a shooting with injuries.
Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He has since been taken to Blake Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery.
Detectives are actively pursuing leads at this time.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detectives Any Perez or Juan Torres at (941) 932-9300.
