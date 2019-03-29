President Trump backs off Special Olympics budget cuts

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s official. After days of pressure, President Trump says he’s backing off his budget request to cut funding for Special Olympics. Sherry Wheelock, C.E.O of Special Olympics of Florida says the damage could have been extensive.
“For every dollar we get through this funding we’re able to match it with donations from other partnerships and funding and we’re able to deliver an impact that is 3 to 4 times greater.”
She says last year, Florida’s Special Olympics received only 200-thousand dollars in federal funds, and argues losing even a few hundred thousand dollars will have a negative impact. Special Olympics offers all of its sports, competition, health exams and leadership opportunities at no costs to the athletes and parents. The organization has grown significantly in the past seven years, and it’s more than doubled the number of athletes who participate.
“as we have already reached 50-thousand athletes in the state of Florida, but there’s a potential of over 300-thousand individuals in the state of Florida with an intellectual or developmental disability.”
Athlete Maryanne Gonzalez summing up what the organization has meant to her. She said, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for every person with a disability to become a part of our Special Olympics family.”
