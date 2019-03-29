First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny weather into the weekend then changes

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The breezy and gusty winds that have been a feature of Suncoast weather over the last two days will subside later today. The lighter winds are caused by a low pressure center in the Atlantic moving farther away from us as a high pressure center along the Atlantic coastline build toward us. The lighter winds will permit a sea-breeze each day keeping the coast in the upper 70′s while the inland locations break the 80 degree mark. We stay rain free into early next week.