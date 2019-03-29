First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny weather into the weekend then changes

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The breezy and gusty winds that have been a feature of Suncoast weather over the last two days will subside later today. The lighter winds are caused by a low pressure center in the Atlantic moving farther away from us as a high pressure center along the Atlantic coastline build toward us. The lighter winds will permit a sea-breeze each day keeping the coast in the upper 70′s while the inland locations break the 80 degree mark. We stay rain free into early next week.
By late Sunday a front will approach the panhandle of Florida. It increases our cloud cover on Sunday but the rains will hold off till the start of the work week. A low pressure area will form on the tail of the front and bring a slight chance for showers to the Suncoast for the second half of Monday but much better chance for showers on Tuesday. The front sinks south on Tuesday evening and skies clear on Wednesday.
