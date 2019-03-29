Downtown Venice Store Catches Multiple Shoplifters on Camera, Posting Them to Social Media for Public’s Help

VENICE (WWSB) - A Venice business owner is using her store’s social media page as a way to put the faces of suspected shoplifters out for the world to see.
Seaside Chic Boutique has caught robberies on camera at least four times in the last month. The owner says she’s been doing this in hopes someone will identify the shoplifters who haven’t been caught. In other instances, she’s been able to catch the thieves before they leave and had them pay for the stolen items. Then banned them from the store.
These shoplifters, however, now keeping all store owners in Downtown Venice on high alert.
"Especially at this time of the year. I mean it's March and we do have a lot of people here. We have spring break and tourists, so it's more likely we'll have thieves and not regular customers," Jessica Cloarec, the owner of Tangi & Jess, tells us.
However, police say although posting these videos on Facebook does help in some cases, it’s always best to report any thefts so that the proper penalties are given to these shoplifters.
