Cuban Pork Steaks & Avocado Potatoes by Clairvoyant Gourmet | Suncoast View

Slice pork loin into 2″ slices. Mix spices together and roll the outer edges of the pork slices into the spices. Press into the slice edges with your fingers. In a frying pan, warm up Avocado Oil for 30 seconds then add slices into hot oil. Let slices sit on each side approx. 3 minutes - cook to inner temp. of 145 degrees. Remove from heat and let rest in pan for 3 minutes. Plate then cover with a spoonful of pan drippings.