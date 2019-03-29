Cuban Pork Steaks & Avocado Potatoes by Clairvoyant Gourmet | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Cuban Pork Steaks
Serves 4
Ingredients:
6lb pork loin
1 tablespoon basil
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon coriander
1 tablespoon himalayan sea salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 cup Avocado Oil
Method:
Slice pork loin into 2″ slices. Mix spices together and roll the outer edges of the pork slices into the spices. Press into the slice edges with your fingers. In a frying pan, warm up Avocado Oil for 30 seconds then add slices into hot oil. Let slices sit on each side approx. 3 minutes - cook to inner temp. of 145 degrees. Remove from heat and let rest in pan for 3 minutes. Plate then cover with a spoonful of pan drippings.
Cuban Avocado Potatoes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 cups red potatoes quartered
1 Whole sweet white onion diced
4 small diced sweet peppers
5 garlic cloves
1/4 Cup avocado oil
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon Himalayan sea salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Method:
Mix together spices and oil in a bowl and set aside. Dice all veggies and mix together. Toss veggies with the spice bowl ingredients. Bake on a cookie sheet at 350 for 30 minutes without turning.
