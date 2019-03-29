Cuban Pork Steaks & Avocado Potatoes by Clairvoyant Gourmet | Suncoast View

March 29, 2019 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 11:21 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Cuban Pork Steaks

Serves 4

Ingredients:

6lb pork loin

1 tablespoon basil

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon coriander

1 tablespoon himalayan sea salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 cup Avocado Oil

Method:

Slice pork loin into 2″ slices. Mix spices together and roll the outer edges of the pork slices into the spices. Press into the slice edges with your fingers. In a frying pan, warm up Avocado Oil for 30 seconds then add slices into hot oil. Let slices sit on each side approx. 3 minutes - cook to inner temp. of 145 degrees. Remove from heat and let rest in pan for 3 minutes. Plate then cover with a spoonful of pan drippings.

Cuban Avocado Potatoes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 cups red potatoes quartered

1 Whole sweet white onion diced

4 small diced sweet peppers

5 garlic cloves

1/4 Cup avocado oil

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon Himalayan sea salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Method:

Mix together spices and oil in a bowl and set aside. Dice all veggies and mix together. Toss veggies with the spice bowl ingredients. Bake on a cookie sheet at 350 for 30 minutes without turning.

