Deputies: Death investigation due to a fire in Venice

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota County Deputies are currently conducting a death investigation due to a fire in Venice early Friday morning.
On Friday, March 29, 2019 a residential fire occurred in the 600 block of Fallbrook Drive. Deputies say first responders found one person dead inside the home.
Deputies are making contact with the family while continuing the investigate the fire.
This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest on air and online as it develops.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.