City of Sarasota considering two options to improve downtown section of Fruitville Road

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Fruitville Road that so many of us know on a mile stretch between US 41 and US 301 could look very different in the near future with two options being proposed to transform the road.
“The idea is to help facilitate pedestrian activity from neighborhoods north of Fruitville to the downtown area south of Fruitville and vice versa,” said Steven Stancel, General Manager of Economic Development for the City of Sarasota.
Option 1 would widen the sidewalks to ten feet from the current four feet and add streetscaping.
Option 2 would add roundabouts at Lemon, Central and Cocoanut Avenues. It would also go down to two lanes from Orange Ave to the west to US 41. With this option there would be 16-foot sidewalks with an additional 8-foot wide pullover lane for emergency vehicles. Both options would eliminate the bike lanes on Fruitville Road from US 301 to US 41 and move it to 2nd Street and 4th Street.
“You’ve got an unsafe situation there, the traffic is going to increase in the future, you’ve already got failed situations out there," said Stancel. "So something has to take place within this corridor.”
Mike Lasche, Executive Director of Florida Walks and Bikes tells us the city should not make any changes to Fruitville Road because he says it would slow down traffic. He also says the 12 to 14 million dollars it would cost to upgrade the road is a waste of money.
“I think that the project that they’re talking about would make it more unsafe, definitely more unsafe for bicyclists," said Lasche. "I think it would make it less safe for pedestrians and I think it would make it less safe for cars.”
Fruitville Road is the evacuation route to I-75 which also is concerning for Lasche and others. City officials tell us the evacuation concerns have been addressed saying the roundabout option will work better than signalized areas in terms of emergency evacuations. If city commissioners approve either one of these options, work on the project could get underway as early as sometime next year. Lasche says he’ll continue to fight this.
“I think the city has a fine road the way it is, it’s up to standard, it’s safe, performing well for all road users,” said Lasche.
Both options will be in front of Sarasota City Commissioners on April 15th. A decision is expected to be made at that time.
