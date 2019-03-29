Balsamic and Port Pear Frangipane Tart from Michael’s on East | Suncoast View

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the flour and mix until just combined. Wrap in plastic and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Roll the chilled dough slightly larger than the tart pan. Lightly press into the pan trim edges then place in the freezer for 30 minutes. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.