Balsamic and Port Pear Frangipane Tart from Michael’s on East | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Balsamic and Port Pear Frangipane Tart As prepared by Michael’s On East Pastry Chef Ray Lajoie and featured on the Restaurant’s Epicurean Adventure to Milan, available during lunch and dinner through April 2019. (Not available on holidays including Easter.)
For the Pastry
½ cup Sugar
1 cup Butter
1 ½ cup Flour
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the flour and mix until just combined. Wrap in plastic and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Roll the chilled dough slightly larger than the tart pan. Lightly press into the pan trim edges then place in the freezer for 30 minutes. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Poached Pears
Fresh Pears, peeled and cored
1½ cup Port
1 cup Sugar
¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar
Place port, vinegar and sugar into a sauce pan. Bring to a boil, then add the pears and simmer until tender. (i.e. When a knife inserts easily into the pears.) Remove from heat and chill.
Frangipane
1 ¼ cup Butter (at room temperature)
1 ¼ cup Sugar
2 cups Almond Flour
2 Eggs
¼ cup Flour
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix well, spread batter into the cooled tart shell. Drain the pears reserving liquid. Arrange on top of the frangipane and bake for about 30 minutes, until firm and golden brown. While warm, brush top with apricot jam and top with chopped pistachios.
Port Glaze Reduce the reserved poaching liquid in sauce pan over medium-high heat until reduced by ¾. Chill and drizzle over tart before serving. Enjoy!
