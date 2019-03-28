Venice Area Mobile Wheels needs more clients

VENICE (WWSB) - Do you know someone who could use a meal delivered 6-days a week by a smiling face in Venice?
Venice Area Mobile Wheels is not short of volunteers, but only in need of more recipients.
The program has more than 150 volunteers, but on Wednesday they only served about 137 people. Organizers say they can and want to serve more.
People who qualify for meals aren’t just low income, if you are disabled you can have someone deliver a hot meal.
“We have 16 routes, some having as few stops as four or five, some having 16 or 17 is all depends how it gets balanced out so the drivers aren’t running all over town, said Pat Given,” President of Venice Area Mobile Wheels.
If you would like to set-up Meal Delivery, call (941) 488-1889
The office hours are 8:00am - 11:00am, Monday through Saturday. The office is located at 920 Tamiami Trail South.
If you would like to donate click here.
