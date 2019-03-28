Suspect tracked for years before being charged with 2013 murder of former girlfriend in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A man wanted for the 2013 murder of a 30-year-old Bradenton woman has been charged with second degree murder after being extradited from Colombia to Manatee County.
Deputies say Jazmin Catano was found shot to death in her apartment on the 5900 block of 36th Street West in Bradenton on June 23, 2013. Her ex-husband went to drop off their child and when she didn't answer the door, he entered the home and found Catano's body.
The sheriff's office says they quickly developed Andres Collazos, a former boyfriend, as a possible suspect. But he fled to South Florida after Catano was killed and from there flew to Colombia where his family lives. While there, deputies say he learned of an arrest warrant and fled to Venezuela.
Deputies say FBI and Colombian Police tracked Collazos for years until they were able to arrest him on July 25, 2017. Since then, he’s been in jail awaiting extradition.
On Wednesday, the 30-year-old was brought to Manatee County Jail by U.S. Marshals, where he was charged with second degree murder with a firearm.
Collazos will make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
