Sexual predator skips town before North Port Police could arrest him

SARASOTA (WWSB) - North Port Police said a registered sexual predator is on the run following his arrest in Charlotte County.
Timothy Rice, 41, is now wanted after officers said there are numerous reports of him allegedly touching children at community pools.
ABC7 tried knocking on his door and calling his phone, but he did not answer either.
Police said they don’t think he’s anywhere near North Port. Before they were able to arrest him, Rice notified the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office that he’d be leaving Florida.
A sign that says “North Port Welcomes You" on the way in to town doesn’t apply to this convicted sex predator, according to Blake Wood.
“That’s just disgusting," Wood said. "You don’t want someone like that living on your street. Not only that, but that close to a school.”
Blake Wood lives with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, steps away from Timothy Rice on Rushmore Street in North Port.
“It’s infuriating to hear about that and for it to be on your street, as well," Wood added.
Police said Rice was registered after molesting several girls at a pool in St. Petersburg in 1998.
He stayed under the radar for years, until this month.
“Recently, Mr. Rice was arrested for being at a pool full of kids and interacting with them," said Joshua Taylor, public information officer for the North Port Police Department. "He’s a sexual predator and he was charged with loitering around those kids out of Charlotte County.”
Charlotte County deputies got a probable cause affidavit signed by a judge, noting numerous complaints that Rice had been touching little girls inappropriately at the Ann Dever Regional Park swimming pool over a two week span.
He was arrested, then bailed out of jail and came home to North Port last weekend.
“When we saw that, we went, let’s see if we’ve had any interactions with him,” Taylor said.
North Port Police found one report from back in November of 2018.
A mother called to say Rice was playing with at least seven kids in her community pool, even though he didn’t live there.
She told police she called them after finding out that Rice was a registered sexual predator.
“So once we found that, after his recent arrest, we started going okay, there’s a pattern here," explained Taylor. "We’ve got an issue.”
It was enough for another arrest warrant, but by the time North Port Police got to Timothy Rice’s home Wednesday, he had already skipped town.
“Our kids are our most important thing, our most important valuable thing that we have in this world," said Taylor. "Anything that jeopardizes their safety, yeah! It’s concerning.”
North Port Police is asking the community to be vigilant and call them if anyone recognizes Timothy Rice from an suspicious incident in the past.
Though he left town, he’s a registered predator, so he did have to leave a return date with the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.