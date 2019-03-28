Sexual predator from North Port wanted on charges of prowling near children at swimming pool

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A registered sexual predator living in North Port is being sought by police for allegedly loitering or prowling near children at a swimming pool.
NBC2 in Fort Myers reports police went to 41-year-old Timothy Rice’s home on Rushmore Street in North Port on Wednesday to arrest him, but Rice was not there. Police tell ABC7 they’re looking for Rice an on arrest warrant for loitering or prowling near children, a first degree misdemeanor.
Rice was first arrested at a Charlotte County for the same charge on March 22. Deputies were called to the Ann Dever Regional Park swimming pool in Englewood after a parent reported a man had touched her daughter while at the pool the day before. The parent identified the man involved as 41-year-old Timothy Rice, a registered sexual predator convicted in 1998 of molesting several girls at an apartment complex pool in St. Petersburg where he was previously a lifeguard and martial arts instructor.
Deputies learned of other complaints involving Rice “watching kids” at two different state parks in North Florida and returned to the pool to investigate the most recent claims last Friday. The lifeguard told deputies that Rice had been coming to the pool for around two weeks and would bring toys like squirt guns and play with the kids. The lifeguard said one parent complained, saying Rice had squeezed her daughter’s butt and asked fro a kiss.
While at the pool, a parent approached deputies to complain that Rice had grabbed her daughter’s thigh while they were in the water. He was arrested on scene and charged with loitering or prowling near children, a first degree misdemeanor.
Deputies believe Rice was actively prowling for a child victim and may have had contact with other children at the pool or other locations. Anyone with information should call 941-258-3900 or North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
